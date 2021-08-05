Sainsbury’s shoplifting suspect detained after waving vodka bottle and grabbing fire extinguisher, say police
A shoplifting suspect is in custody after waving a vodka bottle at Sainsbury’s staff in East Grinstead, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 1:52 pm
The incident happened last night (Wednesday, August 4), said Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor.
He told his Twitter followers: “A shoplifter stopped by staff at Sainsbury’s, EG last night thought he would try and escape them by waving a vodka bottle at them and then grabbing hold of a fire extinguisher to help him escape.”
“The brave staff managed to detain him,” Inspector Taylor added.
Anyone with information can get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101.