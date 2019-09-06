Seven arrested in Crawley and Albourne raids

Seven people were arrested as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering and handling stolen goods, Sussex Police said.

Police raided premises on Crawley High Street and in Albourne on Thursday, September 5, a spokesman confirmed.

Police

He added: “Three men, aged 22, 31 and 65, and three women, aged 20, 25 and 57, all from Albourne, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to receive stolen goods.

“A 25-year-old woman from Faygate was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to receive stolen goods and conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.”

All seven have been released under investigation, the spokesman said.

