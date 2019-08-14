'Several thousands of pounds' worth of property stolen in burglaries near East Grinstead

Sussex Police is investigating after two burglaries near East Grinstead last week.

Police said 'several thousands of pounds' worth of property was stolen by intruders, including high-value bicycles and power tools after two burglaries in the Bluebell Lane area at Sharpthorne, near East Grinstead.

A spokesman said: "Between Monday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 7, a garage was broken into and more than £2,000 worth of items were taken.

"They included two Milwaukee electric drills, each worth £500; four caravan batteries, £320; a Karcher pressure washer, £350; a Halfords socket set, £200; a Husqvarna chainsaw, £60 and a Makita angle grinder, £150."

Earlier, at another property nearby, a blue Five Pro mountain bike with white suspension forks, a Fox rear shock absorber, carbon fibre handlebars and Hop Tech 2 hydraulic brakes worth £4,000 was stolen from a garden shed, police revealed.

The spokesman added: "With it went a Trek Hardtail ladies' mountain bike painted silver and gold, and valued at £500.

"At around the time of the thefts two men were also seen in the area acting suspiciously and trying doors on parked cars."

Anyone who may have further information, or anyone who has been offered similar items in suspicious circumstances, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 817 of 04/08 (bikes) or 0358 of 08/08 (tools).

Details can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

