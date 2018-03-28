Police are appealing for witnesses after a spate of vehicle break-ins across Mid Sussex.

A tailgate from a Mitsubishi 4X4 was stolen from a vehicle overnight in Hamsland, Horsted Keynes on March 24, police said. Reference 1213 26.03.2018.

A vehicle was broken into whilst parked in High Beeches Lane, Handcross, on March 26, police said. The passenger window was smashed and some wine, aftershave and tobacco were stolen. Reference 1360 26.03.2018.

A van was broken into overnight on March 26, whilst parked in Brooklands, Haywards Heath. A drill set and battery were stolen. Reference 0381 27.03.2018.

Number plates were stolen in Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint, on March 21, between 2pm and 5.45pm.

And there was an attempt to break in a van in Buttinghill Drive, Cuckfield, on March 26, at 10pm.

People with information about any of the incidents can call Sussex Police on 101, or via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org