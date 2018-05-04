Store manager threatened with hammer in Coop robbery

A hammer-wielding robber threatened a store manager as he attempted to steal money from a Coop store.

Police said a man - dressed in a motorcycle helmet and a grey tracksuit - walked into the Coop store in Ifield Parade, Crawley, at 6.20am on Tuesday (April 17) armed with a hammer.

He demanded money from the store manager and threatened him with the weapon.

Officers said he was told there was no money and he made off on a black motorcycle with a bag of cigarettes which had just been delivered.

Detectives are connecting the incident to another robbery in which an axe-wielding thief threatened staff at the Premier store in Oakwood Court, Broadfield.

Police said a man - wearing dark clothing and a black motorcycle helmet - entered the store at 8.05am on April 5 armed with an axe. He also demanded money but ended up leaving the store on a black motorcycle with a bottle of Barcadi.

A 31-year-old man, from Crawley, was arrested but has been released without charge.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 146 of 17/4.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.