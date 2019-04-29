‘Strong smell of weed’ after break-in at Burgess Hill outbuilding

An outbuilding to a property in Burgess Hill was broken into overnight and ‘smelt strongly of weed’, police said.

The break-in at the outbuilding to a property in Station Road happened on Tuesday, April 16.

The break-in happened at an outbuilding in Station Road, Burgess Hill. Picture: Google Street View

It is not the first time the outbuilding has been targeted, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesman said nothing was stolen during the break-in, but like last time it seemed to have been used by drug takers as it ‘smelt strongly of weed’, they said.

If anyone has information about the break-in which may help police, please call Sussex Police on 101 or report online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

