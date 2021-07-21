Subwoofer theft in East Grinstead: vehicle broken into just after midnight
A subwoofer was stolen from the boot of a vehicle in East Grinstead this morning (Wednesday, July 21), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:49 am
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:53 am
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor has appealed for information.
He said the vehicle was broken into just after midnight in Station Road and said it is believed two suspects were involved.
People with information about who the suspects are can call 101 or get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk, quoting CAD 0014.