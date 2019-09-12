Sussex mum charged over death of eight-week-old baby daughter appears in court

A Sussex mum charged with causing or allowing the death of her eight-week-old baby daughter has appeared in court for the first time.

Tiffany Tate appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court this morning (September 12).

Tiffany Tate outside Brighton Magistrates' Court today (September 12)

The 21-year-old, from Crowborough, is alleged to have caused or allowed the death of her eight-week-old baby daughter, Holly, who died of a head injury in September 2018.

Tate spoke in the dock only to confirm her name, age and address details.

She was granted court bail and ordered to appear before Lewes Crown Court on September 26.

Baby Holly's father, Michael Roe, has been charged with her murder. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (September 4).

The 32-year-old, who is unemployed, is charged with the murder of a child under one year old between September 8-11, 2018; wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent; and causing or allowing the death of a child.

He was remanded in custody and the next hearing will be a pre-trial preparatory hearing on September 26, at Lewes Crown Court

Paramedics were called to Roe's house in Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, in the early hours of September 10, 2018, where baby Holly was reported to be having breathing difficulties. She was taken to Pembury Hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead.

A post mortem showed that the cause of death was a traumatic head injury.