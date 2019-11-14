Sussex murder enquiry launched after woman’s body found in bin

Police said the woman’s body was discovered in a bin in undergrowth on the edge of the recreation ground off Landport Road in Lewes by a dog walker at around 12.30pm on Wednesday (November 13).

Officers believe that the body had been there for some time, possibly since mid-October.

The death was initially treated as unexplained, but police are now treating it as murder after examination of the body showed a significant head injury.

Police at the scene in Lewes. Picture: Peter Cripps

A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in Lewes this morning (November 14) on suspicion of murder, police confirmed. He remained in custody at 12 noon.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Sadly, early indications are that the body had been at the location for some time, possibly since mid-October.

“We believe that we know who the woman was and her next-of-kin have now been informed.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who may be missing a green wheely-bin or who may have seen it lying in undergrowth at the scene over the last few weeks, but thought no more of it.

Emergency services at the scene in Lewes. Picture: Peter Cripps

“There were a considerable number of people in the area for one of the Bonfire Night firework displays and we would particularly like to hear from them if they saw anything.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen someone wheeling a bin in the area of Landport Road, Stansfield Road, Arundel Green or nearby at any time over the last three to four weeks.

“Please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Stafford. We will continue to work at the scene over the next few days and local officers will be conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area. If you have any information or concerns, please feel free to speak to them.”

Police said a post-mortem is due to be carried out today to establish the exact cause of death.

Officers at the scene in Lewes yesterday. Picture: Peter Cripps

