Sussex Police urge: ‘Call 999 if you see this man’

Police say that Aaron Clarke, 35, was due at court after being charged with two counts of driving while disqualified.

They are urging anyone who sees him to call 999.

A police spokesman said: “He was last seen on Friday (September 17) when he made off from officers down a footpath in Steyning Close, Northgate, Crawley.

Aaron Clarke

“Anyone who sees Clarke or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 600 of 17/09.