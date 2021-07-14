Mid Sussex District Council has joined a national campaign against anti-social behaviour.

The council is working with the Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team and Clarion Housing to mark the launch of the UK’s first ASB Awareness Week.

Running from Monday to Sunday (July 19-25), ASB Awareness Week – Making Communities Safer encourages communities to tackle anti-social behaviour and highlight the options available to those facing it.

“This is a great initiative,” said councillor Norman Webster, cabinet member for community.

Councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

“ASB has risen sharply during lockdown and we need to do all we can, along with our partners across West Sussex, to highlight this unacceptable behaviour,” he said.

Cllr Webster said the ‘vast majority’ of residents are considerate and law-abiding and that ‘a few disruptive individuals’ cannot be allowed affect so many people’s lives.

“The council, together with partner agencies, can take enforcement action against persistent offenders and I encourage residents to report ASB if they are affected,” he added.

During the week Mid Sussex District Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour team will go into town centres with police colleagues and Clarion Housing to speak to residents about their concerns.

The team will be available from 11.30am-3.30pm on the following days:

Wednesday, July 21, at Queen’s Walk, East Grinstead.

Thursday, July 22, at The Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath.

Friday, July 23, at Market Place, Burgess Hill.

“Mid Sussex Police are thrilled to be working in partnership with Mid Sussex District Council in promoting awareness around anti-social behaviour,” said Neighbourhood Inspector Darren Taylor.

“I know that both organisations work tirelessly to tackle anti-social behaviour in our area as we believe that everyone has the right to a peaceful and quiet life,” he said.

ASB Awareness Week has been organised by community safety specialists Resolve and is backed by the Home Office, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), Local Government Association (LGA), National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the National Fire Chiefs’ Council (NFCC).

Rebecca Bryant OBE, chief executive of Resolve, said: “We need to change the way we think about ASB. It is not low-level crime. It devastates the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.”

She said tackling ASB needs to be a priority as the UK recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and people return to normal life.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and community,” Rebecca said, adding that developing partnerships across communities was vital.