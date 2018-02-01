Taxi driver attacked by knifeman

A taxi driver was attacked by a man armed with a knife in the early hours of this morning (February 1).

Police said between midnight and 1am a man wearing a red puffer-style jacket entered a taxi in Pelham Place, Broadfield.

He demanded money from the driver before a fight occurred between the two. The suspect then ran off towards Coachman’s Drive.

A 34-year-old man from Brighton Road, Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, police said. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or phone 101 quoting serial 52 of 01/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.