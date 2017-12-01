Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Burgess Hill park

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a teenager girl in a Burgess Hill park.

They have released an e-fit image of the suspect.

The girl was walking through Pepper Park near Albert Drive at around 5.30pm to 6pm on Thursday, November 23.

Police said she was grabbed from behind by a man who then sexually assaulted her by touching.

The girl managed to break free from her assailant and ran off, added police.

Police said the suspect is described as white, around 6ft, and of large build.

He was dressed in black and was wearing an over-sized coat over a hooded top, with the hood raised.

Detective Constable Jodie Palmer, investigating, said: “This appears to have been an isolated incident and there have been no similar reports. However, it left the victim considerably distressed and we need to identify the offender as soon as possible.”

Anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened or noticed a man answering the suspect’s description is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1297 of 23/11.

Alternatively they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.