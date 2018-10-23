Teenagers assaulted by group of men in Haywards Heath park

Two teenagers suffered multiple injuries when they were assaulted by a group of men in a Haywards Heath park.

Police said the teenagers, a man and woman, both aged 19, were walking through Clair Park towards Perrymount Road at around 12.15am on Sunday (October 21), when they were approached by the men.

Both were assaulted and were taken to hospital with multiple minor injuries, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

Detective Constable Adam Tidy added: “Both victims have been left very shaken from this experience and support is being provided.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault and would encourage them to contact us without delay.

“Not all members of the group took part in the assault. One man picked up the victim’s purse and handed it back to her following the assault.

“If you are this man or one of the other members of the group we want to hear from you.”

To report information please go online or call 101 quoting reference 92 of 21/10.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

