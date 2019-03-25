The 11 Horsham, Broadbridge Heath and Southwater streets with the most anti-social behaviour
Here are the streets with the most instances of anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in Horsham, Broadbridge Heath and Southwater.
The figures below from January 2019 (the most recent available) show the total recorded reports of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps. See also: The 11 worst Horsham and South Downs roads for fatal and serious accidents
Black Horse Way, Horsham, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour
Market Square, Horsham, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Swan Walk, Horsham, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour
Shopping area near Dunelm, Horsham, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour
