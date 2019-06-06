Thief caught on camera ‘snooping’ round property near Horsham

A ‘snooping’ thief stole a digital radio and horse riding gear worth £1,000 when he broke into a farm near Horsham.

Police say the thief - who was captured on CCTV - was riding a BMX bike when he entered the property in Crawley Road, Faygate, at around 7.20pm on May 28.

Officers say the thief rode around the farm ‘snooping in outbuildings’ before stealing the radio, riding hats, lead ropes, head collars and some fencing.

In a separate incident on the same day, a padlock to a barn in Horsham Road, Cowfold, was cut off, but nothing is believed to have been stolen.