Rustlers have stolen more than 80 sheep from a village field near Horsham in a third raid on a local farm site.

Police say that 39 ewes and 44 lambs - worth £7,200 - were stolen in the latest incident on August 7.

The animals were taken from a field in Valewood Lane, Barns Green.

A police spokesman said: “This is the third time such a crime has been committed at these premises.”