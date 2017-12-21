Three arrested in Horsham drug supply investigation

Three teens have been arrested in connection with drug supply in Horsham.

Police said at about midday on Friday (December 15) a Vauxhall Corsa was pulled over after it was seen being driven suspiciously in Comptons Lane.

It was stopped by officers at the junction with Station Road and Depot Road and was searched.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Billingshurst was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B (cannabis) and drug driving.

Another 17-year-old boy, from Cranleigh, in Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to possess a class A drug (MDMA).

They have both been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old also from Cranleigh in Surrey was given a caution for possession of a class c and possession of a class B drug.