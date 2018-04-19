Three jailed for blowing up Hurstpierpoint cash point

Three men have been jailed for blowing up a cash point in Hurstpierpoint – along with a spate of cash points across Sussex.

Joel Spears, 31, from Wandsworth, Stephen Fahri, 36, from Greenwich, and Ermias Fekade, 36, from Hove, appeared at Croydon Crown Court yesterday.

Spears was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to cause explosions and conspiracy to steal at trial.

Fahri was sentenced to 17 years for conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

And Fekade was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to cause explosions and conspiracy to steal at trial, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The trio walked away with £150,000 after the explosions, which took place between January and March last year.

Around 54,000 was stolen from the cash point at the post office in Hurstpierpoint on March 23.

All the offences took place in the early hours of the morning, the CPS said.

They targeted seven cash machines at sites including petrol stations, post offices and a train station.

In the final incident, a device left by a machine at a post office in Southborough, Kent, on April 20, failed to explode and the thieves fled the scene, the CPS said.

The trio were then arrested nearby following a car crash.

They denied their involvement but were convicted by a jury following a trial at Croydon Crown Court which concluded on March 8. Fahri pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

Katie Samways, from the CPS, said: “These men committed a series of dangerous offences which put members of the public in clear danger.

“The CPS worked closely with the police to build a compelling case against these defendants with key evidence including forensics and mobile phone data.

“In total £150,000 worth of cash was stolen and the damage to property amounted to a similar figure.”