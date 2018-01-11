Two arrested after alleged assault at village restaurant

Two men were arrested following an alleged attack at a village restaurant.

Residents raised concerns after a large police presence was spotted in Pulborough on Sunday evening (January 7).

Officers said they received reports of disturbances at the Oddfellow Arms and the Pulborough Sports and Social Club at about 7.10pm before being called to a further incident an hour later at an Indian restaurant.

A 43-year-old man, from Billingshurst, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty, being drunk and disorderly in a public place and theft from a shop.

A 29-year-old man from Pulborough was arrested on suspicion of theft, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, common assault and obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Police said both men were questioned and released under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1066 of 07/01.