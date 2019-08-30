Two arrested in Horsham as cash and pepper spray seized

Two people have been arrested for drugs offences in Horsham, police said.

Both arrests, at the Y Centre, were for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, Horsham Police said on twitter.

Police

They added: “A number of simultaneous warrants were conducted in #Horsham this morning leading to two arrests for drugs offences and the seizure of cash and a weapon.”

The arrests were a result of intelligence from the local community, Horsham Police said.

They added: “The weapon was ‘a weapon for discharge of a noxious substance’ aka ‘pepper spray’”

