Two men have just been jailed for killing a Horsham father

Two men have been jailed today for the violent killing of Horsham father Anthony Williams.

Mr Williams died in a violent attack in September last year, leaving his family devastated.

Nicholas Bridge and Nicholas Onofeghare were found guilty of killing him following a three-week trial in June.

Bridge was found guilty of murder.

Onofeghare was found guilty of manslaughter by majority verdict.

They appeared at Brighton Crown Court this morning for sentencing.

Bridge was given a life sentence and must serve a minimum of 24 years before he is eligible for parole.

Onofeghare was sentenced to 15 years’ detention in a young offenders institution.

Upon his release he will be on license for a further five years.

This is a breaking story. More information and comments from the judge will follow