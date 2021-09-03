Two more Mid Sussex residents convicted in drink driving crackdown

Some 279 motorists were arrested in Sussex during the crackdown from June 11 to July 11, said police.

They said 79 of the arrests were in relation to ‘an unlicensed music event in Steyning’.

Of the 279 arrests, 55 people have been convicted so far, said police.

Police have released the names of more Mid Sussex residents convicted in a drink driving crackdown.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Joseph Jay, 31, unemployed, of West Street, Burgess Hill, was arrested in West Street, Burgess Hill, on 3 July and charged with driving with 100mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, he was disqualified from driving for 25 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

“He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.”

The police spokesperson continued: “Luke Green, 22, a cleaner, of Top Street, Bolney, was arrested in London Road, Hassocks, on 10 July, and charged with driving with 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and possession of cocaine.

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £460 fine, £85 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.”

Sussex Police said that, in keeping with previous campaigns, they would publish the details of people convicted in this drink driving crackdown on their website.

Visit www.sussex.police.uk to read more.

Police added that they have carried out dedicated patrols to tackle ‘one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, through education, engagement and enforcement’.

They warned that the consequences of driving under the influence of drink or drugs can include: killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else, a minimum 12 month ban, an unlimited fine, a possible prison sentence, a criminal record, an increase in your car insurance costs, and trouble travelling to countries like the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.