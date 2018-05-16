Two stabbed in Crawley knife fight

Two men were left with stab wounds following a knife fight in Crawley.

Police were called to reports of two men fighting in the Langley Green area at about 10pm yesterday (May 15).

Officers said a man was discovered in Langley Green Parade with a stab wound on the right-hand side of his chest.

A second man was found nearby in Blackthorn Close, Crawley, with a stab wound to his arm.

Police said both were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Two men, 20 and a 22, from Crawley, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Both remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Officer are investigating whether the incident is connected to another stabbing in Pegler Way where a man was airlifted to hospital.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “We believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

“Thankfully both men only suffered minor injuries and have both been released from hospital.

“We believe the incident started in Langley Parade and if you were in the area around 10pm last night and witnessed the incident, we would like to hear from you.

“We are aware there was another incident, Operation Elmwood, earlier during the day and we are investigating both to establish if the two are connected.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or ring 101 quoting reference Operation Peterhead.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

