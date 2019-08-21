Two-year driving ban for Hurstpierpoint man after refusing to give breath sample

A Hurstpierpoint man has been banned from driving for two years after he failed to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of drink-driving.

Police said Kenny Morris, 41, unemployed, of Winifred Ratcliffe Place, Hurstpierpoint, was arrested in Winifred Ratcliffe Place, Hurstpierpoint, on July 4.

Kenny Morris was among 83 people arrested in the summer crackdown

He was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle, said police.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 18, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and given a 12-week community order. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Morris was among 83 people arrested as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from June 24, to July 7.

Of these, 29 have so far been convicted in court, police said. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

• A minimum 12 month ban;

• An unlimited fine;

• A possible prison sentence;

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

• An increase in your car insurance;

• Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”