UPDATE: Arrest in hunt for six wanted by police

A man who was one of six people wanted on recall to prison has been arrested.

Colin Martin, 46, from Horsham, was serving a sentence for possession with intent to supply drugs before being released on licence.

He was arrested in Horsham on Wednesday evening (December 6), police said.

Officers are still hunting for five men wanted on recall to prison.

John Harris, 31, was sentenced for robbery and recalled on November 24. His last known address was in Hurstpierpoint (1127 of 24/11).

Ryan Higson, 29, from Crawley, was jailed for theft. Police said he breached the terms of his licence and was recalled on November 24. He may be in the Mid Sussex area (980 of 24/11).

Marc James, 27, was originally sentenced for drugs offences. A licence for his recall was issued on December 1. He may be in the Worthing area, but enquiries are also being made in London (904 of 01/12).

Kane Wilson, 26, was jailed for theft and having breached the terms of his licence was recalled on November 24. He has links to Crawley and Brighton (1165 of 24/11).

Barry Allen, 48, from Worthing, was recalled on November 23, having originally been jailed for GBH. Enquiries are also being made in Sheffield (1160 of 23/11).

Police have warned not to approach the men and instead contact officers on 999 immediately.

If you have any information you can report it online or by calling 101 quoting the reference numbers in brackets.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.