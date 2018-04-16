UPDATE: Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of rape in Haywards Heath released on bail

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of rape in Haywards Heath has been released on bail, police have said.

A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “The 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of rape at Haywards Heath railway station has been released on police bail pending further investigations.

BTP officers at Haywards Heath railway station on Friday (April 13)

“Detectives from British Transport Police are currently investigating an allegation of rape.

“As part of their enquiries, forensic examiners have been working at Haywards Heath railway station.”

The incident was reported to BTP on Friday. Police are appealing for information.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the railway station is asked to contact BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 676 of 12/04/2018.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.