UPDATE: Carpet shop window smashed by vandals

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals smashed a carpet shop window in Burgess Hill.

The shop, Station Road Carpets, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 2), and the damage was spotted at 5.26am, police said.

Manager Tina Baker said: “Upstairs heard a bang but didn’t think anything of it.

“My friend who works at a hairdressers nearby messaged me first thing in the morning and said a client had come in telling her about it.

“I wasn’t working that day, I phoned the person due to work that day to tell her before she came in and then the police were called.

“Police looked at CCTV which showed some activity at the time but they couldn’t see anything clearly.

“It wasn’t a brick as there was no brick found inside the shop but it had to be something large to go through that window.

“The whole window was left damaged with a massive hole, nothing was taken inside the shop fortunatley.”

The 31-year-old who is based in the company’s Saltdean office in Longridge Avenue said the shop is still open as usual.

“We are still open and will still be open over the festive season,” she said.

“The window has been boarded up which has cost quite a lot of money and we need to replace the window, so this is going to cost a bit too.

“We are struggling to find someone to fix it, it is not the best time for this to have happened, just before Christmas.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “An off-duty police officer raised the alarm.

“Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious on Friday night into Saturday is asked to report online here or call 101 quoting serial 253 of 02/12.”