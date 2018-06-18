UPDATE: Coach mounts pavement in town centre protest

Part of the town centre was cordoned off after a coach mounted the pavement in protest against a bank this afternoon, Sussex Police have said.

Officer said the 51-seater vehicle mounted the curb in The Boulevard, Crawley, driving along the pathway towards NatWest bank.

Police cordened off the area. Photo by Mick Vincent

It stopped outside the building blocking the entrance at about 1.20pm.

Police arrived moments later and tapped off an area around the coach as they investigated the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “It appears that the driver, a 55-year-old Crawley man, who was the sole occupant of the coach, which he owns, has some financial dispute with the bank and this was a protest in relation to that dispute.

“There is no evidence of any criminal intent, and the man, who walked off but was detained near the scene, is being reported for possible prosecution for highway obstruction and related offences.”

Coach mounts pavement outside NatWest in The Boulevard. Photo by Mick Vincent

No-one was injured in the incident.