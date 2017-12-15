UPDATE: Girl identified after bike thrown onto tracks at Wivelsfield

A girl has been identified in connection with a malicious obstruction at Wivelsfield railway station.

British Transport Police released CCTV images of a girl they wished to speak to on Wednesday (December 13), following the incident on November 14. Read our original story here.

A group of girls, believed to be aged in their teens, were on the platform at the railway station.

One of the girls grabbed hold of a bicycle and threw it onto the tracks, said police.

An approaching train then struck the bike at speed and the bike was dragged down the tracks.

A BTP spokesman said: “Following an appeal earlier this week, a girl has been identified and is helping officers with their enquiries.

“We would therefore ask that people no longer share the images.”