UPDATE: Parents’ emotional plea for missing son to come home

The parents of a missing schoolboy from Burgess Hill are pleading for him to come home.

Elido Vargas, 15, has now been missing for more than 24 hours and has not been seen or heard from, police said.

He was last seen at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Roy Hodder said: “We, and his parents, are extremely worried about Elido. It is unlike him not to return home.

“Elido, if you read this, you aren’t in trouble, your family want you to come home safe. Please get in touch with us. You can text the missing person charity 11600 from a phone box.

“Have seen Elido or has heard from him since 3.45pm on Tuesday to please contact us immediately.”

The 15-year-old is black with short black afro hair, 5ft 8in and has braces.

He was last seen wearing his Burgess Hill Academy uniform. However it is possible he has taken a change of clothes with him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, call 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting serial 990 of 05/06.