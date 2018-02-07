Vandals damage 20 cars in Copthorne

Police are appealing for more information after vandals damaged 20 vehicles in Copthorne.

The vandalism happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A police spokesman said: “Many vehicles in Copthorne were damaged in early hours of yesterday. Vandals have slashed tyres and thrown bricks.

“We know of at least 20 vehicles and believe there may be more.

“Those affected were in Church Road and the surrounding area.”

Officers want to hear from victims or anyone who has any information.

Please call 101 quoting reference 0176 06/02.