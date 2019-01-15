Vandals target Cuckfield Village Hall two nights in a row

Parents in Cuckfield have been left feeling ‘worried’ after the village hall – where their children attend pre-school – was vandalised two nights in a row.

Chrissy Drake, co-chair of the committee at Cuckfield PreSchool, told the Middy this morning that the school had been forced to close for the second day running due to the vandalism.

Ten glass panels and 30 windows were smashed at Cuckfield Village Hall. Picture by David Southgate

She said: “We didn’t know anything about it until yesterday morning – my daughter attends the pre-school.

“We were told staff had turned up yesterday and discovered the damage – ten panels of glass had been smashed on Sunday night – no one knows why. There was glass inside and outside the hall.

“Staff tidied it up and made it safe for the children to return – they managed to reopen the school yesterday at about midday.

“But people turned up for a yoga or pilates class last night and reported that 30 windows had been smashed.”

Cuckfield Village Hall. Picture: Google Street View

Chrissy said her three-year-old daughter was feeling scared. “We have got children wondering why they can’t go to school,” she said.

“My daughter is actually quite scared by it. Parents who were meant to be working today have had to cancel their commitments.

“I am just worried if it happens again – and if it does it happens during the day – both incidents have happened at night, but not that late in the evening.

“It is quite worrying – it is such a lovely village – this is quite a scary aspect.”

Damage inside the hall. Picture by David Southgate

Chrissy said she felt sorry for staff who are having to clear up the damage again today. “It is a charity-run pre-school,” she said.

“They spent all morning yesterday clearing up the glass making it safe for the children – and then it happened again – it is heartbreaking.”

