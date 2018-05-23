Warning after man in red sports car approaches women in Hassocks

Sussex Police has issued a warning after a man in a red sports car approached women in Hassocks.

Officers are now asking residents to look out for the man.

They said the man made an ‘indecent approach’ to a 24-year-old woman on Monday.

A spokesman said: “At 10.45pm on Monday, the 24-year-old woman was walking home along Grand Avenue in Hassocks when she became aware of the car close by.

“The man called out to her, and then made an indecent remark. The woman went straight to a nearby house for help and the man drove off.

“Another woman walking nearby at the same time mentioned to the occupants of the house that she too had just been followed by the man in the car.”

The man was described to the police as white, in his thirties, with ginger hair and clean shaven.

Inspector Peter Dommett added: “This is currently an isolated incident for the area, but local people, and in particular women walking alone at night, are reminded to continue to follow basic precautions advice about their personal safety.”

If people have any information they can contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1324 of 21/05.

Advice on personal safety is available on the Sussex Police website.