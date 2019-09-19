Watch as Crawley driver narrowly misses road users during high speed police pursuit

A motorist who led police on two high speed pursuits has been jailed for 32 months, a police spokesman confirmed.

Louis Brown, of Lavington Close, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 10 September following two incidents.

Louis Brown, of Lavington Close, Crawley. Photo: Sussex Police

Police were patrolling in Crawley at around 8pm on Friday 6 September when they spotted a vehicle of interest on Crawley Avenue.

They followed it at a safe distance and requested assistance from other units.

At this point, the silver Mini Cooper overtook another car in an attempt to get away, according to police.

It reached speeds of up to 70mph in a 40mph zone, narrowly avoided colliding with other road users, and even drove the wrong way around Ifield Roundabout, police said.

After the suspect drove down a pedestrian footpath in Broadwood Rise, Broadfield, the decision was made to make tactical contact with the vehicle to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

The driver was identified as Brown.

Brown was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, driving while disqualified and possession of cocaine, police confirmed.

The 28-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 10 September, where he was already awaiting sentencing for a string of previous offences.

He had been arrested on the evening of 31 December 2018 after reaching speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone in Faygate as he attempted to evade police, a spokesman said.

On this occasion, he was driving a Land Rover Freelander, and he was detained in Forest Road, Colgate.

He tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis at the roadside, and was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving and driving with 125mcg of cocaine per litre of blood in his system – the legal limit being 10mcg, police said.

He was also charged with driving with more than 800mcg of benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite of cocaine) per litre of blood in his system – the legal limit being 50mcg - and driving with 6.5mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system – the legal limit being 2mcg, confirmed police.

All eight offences were dealt with at crown court, and Brown was sentenced to a total of 32 months’ imprisonment, said police.

He was also disqualified from driving for 52 months from the date of his release, and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

PC Mark Robinson said: “In my 12 years in policing, I have never seen anyone drive in such an appalling manner.

"Brown was clearly intent on evading arrest, and on both occasions his driving fell far below the expected standard of a competent motorist.

“Taking risks on the road significant increases your chances of being involved in a collision, and it’s fortunate Brown didn’t seriously injure himself or someone else.

“His sentence sends a clear message to others that dangerous driving and drug-driving are extremely serious offences which will not be tolerated, and anyone caught committing these crimes will be dealt with robustly.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who believes someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs to dial 999.

“Or, if you have any intelligence about drink or drug-drivers, you can report it to us online or via Operation Crackdown. You can also report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Help us keep you safe on the roads, and catch those who compromise road safety.”

SEE MORE: Love Island is looking for ‘lively singles’ in Sussex for its new series – here’s how to apply

Disabled Sussex woman feared for life of assistance dog during bulldog attack