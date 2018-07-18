‘Widespread’ overnight search for missing Bolney woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Bolney woman.

Sarah Brill, 32, has been missing since last night (July 17).

She is described as white, 5ft 4in, slim, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at her home in Spronketts Lane, Bolney, just before 7pm last night, but left a few minutes later, police said.

She was wearing blue pyjama bottoms with a pink flower pattern and a vest top, police added.

Officers carried out widespread searches and enquiries in the area overnight and the volunteer Sussex Search and Rescue group (SusSAR) is also assisting, together with local people.

Sergeant Darren Lane of the West Sussex Missing Persons Team said; “There are currently no suspicious circumstances around Sarah’s disappearance, but she had been unwell recently and does not appear to have made any preparations to leave.

“If you have seen Sarah in the central mid-Sussex area or wider afield since early on Tuesday evening, or if you have any information about where she might be, please contact us right away on 101 or online, quoting serial 1231 of 17/07.”