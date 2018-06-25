Woman assaulted while walking home in Haywards Heath

A woman in her 60s suffered multiple injuries when she was assaulted while walking home in Haywards Heath.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened last Thursday (June 21).

The woman was approached by a man while walking home in Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, at 12.30pm, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A verbal altercation between the pair happened and the man assaulted the victim, causing her face and head injuries.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-30s, 5ft 5in, and with short dark hair swept to the side.

“If you witnessed the assault please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1155 of 21/06.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

