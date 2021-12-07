British Transport Police said: "At around 9.30pm on Saturday 9 October, a woman was waiting for a bus replacement service at the station when a group of young people pushed in front of her in the queue.

"The woman challenged the group, which then began to push others around in the queue and two members of the group were shouting verbal abuse. One young woman from the group then hit her over the head with a glass bottle and fled the scene.

Do you recognise these women?

"The victim attended hospital for treatment to a deep wound above her eye.

"Officers believe the people in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 670 of 9/10/21.