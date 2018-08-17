Woman in court following death crash on A23

A woman has appeared in court accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died and a woman was left with serious injuries in a crash with a parked lorry.

Anghelus Pieptea, 25, died at the scene when the Nissan Micra he was travelling in collided with an HGV parked in a lay-by on the A23 near Warninglid.

He was in the front passenger seat.

A 22-year-old woman from Surrey was left fighting for life after the crash in the early hours of Saturday, December 16 last year.

A fourth person in the car escaped without serious injury.

Robyn Sharon Smith, 30, from Horley was treated in hospital.

Smith made no plea and was sent to Crown Court by magistrates in Crawley on Wednesday (August 15).