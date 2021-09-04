Woman spat at Sussex Police officer after failing roadside breath test

Officers were on patrol on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, just before midnight on July 2, when they spotted a Renault Megane being driven with two deflated tyres.

"They signalled for the vehicle to stop and the driver – identified as Tracey Coles, 48, unemployed, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham – was required to take a roadside breath test, which she failed," a police spokesperson said.

"She was arrested, at which point she became aggressive and used a number of expletives directed towards the two arresting officers. While handcuffed, she spat at one of the officers, narrowly missing his face."

Coles was subsequently charged with assaulting an emergency worker and driving with 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 5, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months, police said. She was also ordered to pay a £240 fine, £85 costs, a £34 victim surcharge and £50 compensation to the officer.

Coles was among 279 motorists arrested in Sussex during a dedicated crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which was run between June 11 and July 11. This was in addition to Sussex Police's 'routine roads policing duties 365 days year'.

A large proportion of the arrests (79) were in relation to an unlicensed music event in Steyning, police said.

The spokesperson added: "Police carried out dedicated patrols to tackle one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, through education, engagement and enforcement.

"Of the 279 arrests, 55 people have so far been convicted."

Here are the latest convictions, as revealed by Sussex Police:

- Archie Davies, 22, unemployed, of Clinton Crescent, St Leonards, was arrested in Queens Road, Hastings, on 12 June and charged with driving with 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 4 August, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

- Daniel Barber, 41, a window fitter, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on 18 June and charged with driving with 47mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Timothy Dinnage, 25, a bricklayer, of North Street, Rotherfield, was arrested in The Dicker, Lower Dicker, on 25 June, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and driving with no insurance. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Jasmine Morton, 27, unemployed, of Portfield Close, Bexhill, was arrested on the A27 at Polegate on 26 June and charged with driving with 62mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, she was disqualified from driving for 36 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Benjamin Jones, 40, unemployed, of Marama Gardens, Rustington, was arrested on the A259 at Littlehampton on 28 June and charged with driving with 43mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 3 August, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £80 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Liam Smith, 34, a plasterer, of Jevigton Gardens, Eastbourne, was arrested in The Warren, Ticehurst, on 30 June and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 18 August, he was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was not ordered to pay costs.

- James North, 60, unemployed, of Hampden Road, Brighton, was arrested in Elm Grove, Brighton, on 1 July, and charged with driving with 94mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 August, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £146 fine and a £95 victim surcharge.

- Callie Vine, 20, unemployed, of Shakespeare Road, Worthing, was arrested in Connaught Road, Littlehampton, on 2 July, and charged with driving with 67mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 10 August, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £10 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Dorel Gaman, 31, unemployed, of Morecombe Close, Crawley, was arrested on the A27 at Salvington on 3 July and charged with driving with 67mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 10 August, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Richard Langley, 72, a designer, of Abbey Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Eldon Road, Eastbourne, on 3 July and charged with driving with 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 18 August, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge.

- Joseph Jay, 31, unemployed, of West Street, Burgess Hill, was arrested in West Street, Burgess Hill, on 3 July and charged with driving with 100mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, he was disqualified from driving for 25 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Tracey Hayes, 51, a nurse, of Raleigh Crescent, Worthing, was arrested in Rectory Road, Worthing, on 3 July and charged with driving with 124mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 10 August, she was disqualified from driving for 30 months. She was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

- Paul Barber, 40, a butcher, of Stone Cross, Pevensey, was arrested in Chailey Close, Eastbourne, on 3 July and charged with driving with 62mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 18 August, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £276 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- George Power, 21, a bar worker, of Watercress Place, Horsham, was arrested in North Parade, Horsham, on 4 July and charged with driving with 106mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 19 July, he was disqualified from driving for 25 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

- Cameron Sinden, 21, a student, of Barford Road, Chichester, was arrested in Portfield Way, Chichester, on 4 July and charged with driving with 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 10 August, he was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Ridwan Husain, 21, a delivery driver, of Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, was arrested in Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton, on 4 July and charged with driving with 60mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 August, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £375 fine, £85 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

- Waza Mutambirwa, 26, a delivery driver, of Flint Way, Peacehaven, was arrested on the A23 at Handcross on 4 July and charged with driving with 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 19 July, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £184 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Kathryn Holland, 31, unemployed, of Firle Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Lewes Road, Eastbourne, on 5 July and charged with driving with 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 18 August, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £225 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Lilly Ward, 18, a cinema worker, of Shepperton, Surrey, was arrested in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on 5 July and charged with driving with 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 10 August, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

- Fergus Davis, 24, a floor layer, of Mackie Avenue, Brighton, was arrested in Lewes Road, Brighton, on 7 July and charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 August, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £550 fine, £85 costs and a £55 victim surcharge.

- Callum Rowley, 25, a plumber, of Beatty Avenue, Brighton, was arrested in Lewes Road, Brighton, on 7 July and charged with driving with 66mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 August, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £600 fine, £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

- Karen Miller, 49, a residential care worker, of Greynville Close, Aldwick, was arrested in Hewarts Lane, Aldwick, on 8 July and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 17 August, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 66 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

- Michael Roberts, 31, a double glazer, of Adur Avenue, Shoreham, was arrested in Kingsway, Hove, on 8 July and charged with driving with 49mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 12 August, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Naomi Barney, 56, retired, of Broad Road, Nutbourne, was arrested in Broad Road, Nutbourne, on 9 July and charged with driving with 93mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 17 August, she was disqualified from driving for 23 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

- Luke Green, 22, a cleaner, of Top Street, Bolney, was arrested in London Road, Hassocks, on 10 July, and charged with driving with 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and possession of cocaine. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £460 fine, £85 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.

- Joseph Francis, 24, a lifeguard, of Clarendon Road, Worthing, was arrested in Felpham Way, Felpham, on 10 July and charged with driving with 69mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 17 August, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Christopher Childs, 48, unemployed, of Court Farm Road, Rottingdean, was arrested in Marine Drive, Brighton, on 10 July and charged with driving with 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 12 August, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

- Hayley Kent, 39, unemployed, of Argent Close, Seaford, was arrested in Church Lane, Lewes, on 10 July and charged with driving with 53mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 12 August, she was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

"If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences," the police spokesperson warned.

"These could include the following; killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else; a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance costs and trouble travelling to countries such as the USA."

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.