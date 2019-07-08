Woman wanted in connection with Crawley racial abuse and kicking of dog

Crawley police want to talk this woman in connection with the racial abuse of a dog walker in a Crawley park.

The victim was walking her dog in Tilgate Park when a chihuahua dog came up to her just after 4pm on Wednesday, June 19, said police.

Crawley police want to speak to this woman

A police spokesman said a woman came up to the chihuahua “kicking it hard across the grass several times and causing it obvious distress.”

The spokesman added: “When the other dog owner remonstrated with her for this cruelty, the woman racially abused her.”

Police have released images of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

She was described as white, aged about 19, 5’8”, with long “whitish” hair, and of medium build, wearing tight blue tie-dye jeans, a khaki bomber jacket with two orange stripes on the cuff, black trainers, and an ankle bracelet and a ring on the middle finger.

A woman with her was described as white, about 19, 5’9”, with long black or very dark brown hair, and of heavy build, wearing black trainers, black leggings, and a high waist beige off the shoulder jumper.

Investigator Kate Mitchell said: “If you know who this woman or her her friend are, please get in touch with us. You can report online or by calling us on 101, quoting serial 44 of 26/06.”

