Young Crowborough man left with serious head injuries after lorry collision

A young pedestrian from Crowborough has suffered serious injuries in a lorry collision.

According to Sussex Police, officers attended the A26 in Crowborough around 3.40pm on Thursday, May 16, after a man was in collision with a lorry.

The man was flown to hospital with serious head injuries

The 24-year-old local man was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious head injuries, police said.

The 32-year-old driver of the Volvo tipper truck involved was uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the appeal is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting 786 of 16/05.