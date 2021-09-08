Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the team was called at 5pm.

He said the reports were of ‘an unknown young male, possibly upset, climbing up a 5G mobile phone mast’.

“When we got there and had a look, the male had disappeared,” said Inspector Taylor.

Police said they received reports of a ‘young male’ climbing a 5G mast in Ashurst Wood.

“Did any else witness the male climbing the mast?”