Zahid Naseem jailed 19 years for the murder of Christina Abbotts in Crawley

The city banker who bludgeoned a Crawley woman to death on her birthday has been jailed.

Naseem, 48, met Christina through her work as a 'high class escort', the trial heard.

He claimed that she had tried to strangle him and he struck her in self-defence.

However the jury rejected this defence yesterday and convicted him of murder.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court this morning Naseem, a father-of-two, was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years in prison.

Naseem, from Amersham, will get credit for time already served in custody.

This is a breaking story. Judges comments to follow