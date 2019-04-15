Cuckfield among ‘best places to live’ in the South East

Cuckfield has been listed as one the best places to live in the South East by the Sunday Times.

The Mid Sussex village appears in the Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live Guide for 2019.

Cuckfield High Street. Photo by Steve Robards

In the listing, it is praised for its colourful high street packed with pretty old houses that date back to medieval times.

It says: “It’s set in middle-of-the-road countryside: Mid Sussex, midway between the coast and the capital, but there’s nothing middling about this address, which hides a healthy seam of eccentricity behind a colourful village high street packed with pretty old houses that date back to medieval times.

“Good-hearted mischief is never far below the surface, thanks to the Independent State of Cuckfield, a charitable organisation like no other – how many Rotary Clubs issue their own (blue, naturally) passports?

“It was formed in 1965 in protest at the council’s decision to end the annual charity ‘donkey grand national’, which attracted 10,000 people. Since then, the Independent State has raised money for local causes, through an annual five-mile walking race (it’s on Easter Monday if you want to enter).”

The top place to live in the South East is Petworth, according to this year’s list, which is commended for it’s ‘immaculate selection of historic houses, South Downs countryside and improving town centre, with special recognition for its community spirit and Petworth Festival.

Helen Davies, the Sunday Times’ home editor, said: “Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

“Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

“This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.”

The overall winner of the Times’ list this year was Sailsbury.