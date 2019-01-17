Cuckfield children’s charity supports Horsham firm for Will Writing Week

A Cuckfield children’s charity are supporting a Horsham accountancy firm.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity is backing Kreston Reeves who are running a Will Writing Week from March 25 to 29.

They have offered a limited number of appointments to help make or update people’s existing Will and instead of its usual fees it will be offering reduced rates, which it will then be donating to the charity.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity supports children under age five with Cerebral Palsy and other motor learning impairments realise their potential.

If you would like to book an appointment email: carole.whorwood@dvlcc.org.uk