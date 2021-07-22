Cuckfield motorcycle collision: paramedic on scene after report of bike hitting ‘pile of food grain’

Police and a paramedic are attending a collision on Sloughgreen Lane near Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, after a report of a motorcycle accident.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:56 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:19 am

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened at 10am today (Thursday, July 22).

He said: “Team are attending an RTC in Slough Green Lane, Cuckfield, due to a motorcyclist coming off their bike after going through a large pile of food grain on the road.”

Inspector Taylor added that an off-duty paramedic is helping out and that no serious injuries have been reported.

AA Traffic News does not show any serious congestion in the area.

