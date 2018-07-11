Cummon House Sussex pre-prep children walk for charity

Pre-prep children donned elephant masks and trumpeted, tootled and sang their way around their school grounds to raise money for charity.

The 100 children aged between 2-7 years from Cummon House Sussex completed a sponsored walk which raised a total of £1,111 for Happy Days.

The charity enables children with physical, mental or emotional needs to participate in a variety of trips that they might otherwise never experience.

A spokesperson from Happy Days said: “We work with local communities right across the UK to provide vital respite breaks for individuals, families and groups who support children with additional needs.

“The young people we help range in age from three to 17. They come from many different backgrounds and cultures and suffer many different conditions. “

During the run-up to the event, the children engaged in various elephant themed activities, stories and poems.

As well as learning about their favourite large grey mammal, they were taught about charity, kindness and empathy.

Colourful Elmer played a major part as they used his patchwork colours as inspiration for colouring their own elephant masks.

“We had such a lot of fun helping the children prepare for this fundraiser,” comments Jacqui Freeman, head of pre-prep at Cumnor House Sussex.

“They really engaged in all the activities we prepared and, once the day of the sponsored activity finally arrived.

“They were very happy to walk, for what felt like miles to little legs, around the school’s 65-acre grounds.

“We took a break every so often to read Elmer stories and poems, sing elephant songs and to play elephant-themed games, but they were always happy to get back on their feet and continue walking,” Jacqui Freeman added.

Back in September the children selected Happy Days as the charity they would most like to support during the 2017-18 academic year.

Spokesperson from Happy Days added: “We offer help to those with learning difficulties, physical or mental disabilities and with acute, chronic or life limiting illnesses.

“We also help young people who have been abused or neglected, witnessed domestic violence, been bereaved or act as carers for a parent or a sibling,”

To find out more about at Cumnor House Sussex visit on www.cumnor.co.uk.

To find out more information about the charity Happy Days, visit their website: www.happydayscharity.org/.