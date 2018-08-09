Cumnor House raises vital funds for DREAM Centre

The presentation of a £26,500 cheque to Chailey Heritage Foundation marked the culmination of a ‘phenomenal’ year’s fundraising by pupils and staff at Cumnor House Sussex in Danehill.

The money raised by will be added to Chailey Heritage Foundation’s £3.1m Appeal, launched in autumn 2016.

The appeal is to replace an ageing 1950’s assembly hall with a modern, purpose-built indoor sports and activity centre. The centre will be built in memory to their founder, Grace Kimmins.

The new D.R.E.A.M. Centre will allow young people, all of whom are in wheelchairs, to play indoor sport, take part in drama classes and musical performances.

They will also be given the opportunity to develop their balance through rebound therapy, learn to drive a powered wheelchair, and broaden their horizons through a state-of-the-art 4D immersive experience zone.

Carol Llewellyn, a teacher at Chailey Heritage School, said: “The D.R.E.A.M. Centre will make it possible for the students to have a space large enough to play competitive sports and perform to friends and family.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation, based in North Chailey, provides education and care services for over 220 children and young adults from the age of three upwards.

The charity’s school and various day services for young adults all specialise in working with children and young people with very complex disabilities.

Belinda, wife of headmaster, Christian Heinrich said: “Every year we select a charity that is close to the hearts of the Cumnor community and embark on a concerted fundraising campaign to raise as much money as we can for the school’s chosen charity.

“Our major fundraising event is the annual Christmas fayre that I organise with a committee of Cumnor parents.

“It is an eagerly anticipated community and school event that is always well attended and attracts a wide array of stallholders selling Christmas presents and produce.”

Sally-Anne Murray, development director at Chailey Heritage Foundation said: “We are enormously grateful to Cumnor House Sussex for their tremendous support and we thank the whole community involved in raising such a significant sum of money for our charity.

“With the support of another generous donor, the money raised by Cumnor House Sussex has been matched pound for pound, bringing the total raised for the appeal to date to £3.04m – and thereby ever closer to our £3.1m target.”

For find out more about Cumnor House Sussex visit www.cumnor.co.uk