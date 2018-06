A cyclist was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a vehicle in Hassocks this morning (Saturday, June 30).

Police said they received reports about the incident just before 10.15am, which happened outside Budgens supermarket in Orion Parade, Keymer Road.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was called out, as well as paramedics and police.

Sussex Police said officers are still at the scene and the extent of the cyclist’s injuries are unknown at this time.